The popular presenters are beloved by fans and front family favourite programmes like I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Our Saturdays are set to be chock full of fun with celebs and the public alike taking on silly challenges all for our entertainment.

Their return to the show that the pair will be giving viewers behind-the-scenes access in a new ITV documentary very soon.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns to our screens on Saturday, February 25. ( ITV) (Image: ITV)

Here's everything you need to know about the 21-times winners of the NTA's TV presenter award.

How old are Ant and Dec?





Anthony "Ant" McPartlin is 46 years old and was born on November 18 1975 in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Declan "Dec" Donnelly was born on September 25 1975 which makes him 47 years old.

He was also born in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

How tall are Ant and Dec?





Ant is 1.7 metres tall which in feet makes him 5ft 7 inches.

Meanwhile, Dec is 1.68m tall which would make him 5ft 5 inches.

Are Ant and Dec related?





Yes, they are distant cousins according to the IT documentary Ant and Dec's DNA Journey.

Acting in November 2019, the pair retraced their family history through DNA samples.

During the series, they discovered that they have the same DNA marker which means Ant and Dec are related as distant cousins

You can watch Ant and Dec's DNA Journey via ITVX.

How much are Ant and Dec worth?





The net worth of the popular presenters is reported to be £62 million each.

They signed a £40 million three-year deal with ITV last year, according to The Sun.

The deal includes presenting family favourites like Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway.

This deal is expected to be worth £50 million but the exact amount is unknown.

The Newcastle presenters got their start as actors in the CBBC kids series Byker Grove in the 1980s.

Following the show, they became pop musicians under the same names as their TV characters in the series - PJ and Duncan.

They have won a staggering 43 National Television Awards and 18 Bafta Television Awards across their careers.

The presenters are also reported to have invested a lot in property and are thought to own houses with around £10 million combined value.

They also own a production company together called Mitre and Hurley which is a promotions firm which is named after Ant’s dog.

Separately, they also own production companies, with Ant’s being called Teecourt.

Meanwhile. Dec's company has a similar name and is called Deecourt.