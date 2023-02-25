ITV viewers will know that the popular gameshow is chock full of action and features antics from the public and celebrities alike.

Fans have fallen in love over the years with some of the Saturday night's show's silliest segments including Ring My Bell! or chasing the Takeaway Rainbow.

The return follows news that the Geordie duo will be giving viewers behind-the-scenes access in a new ITV documentary.

*whispers* big news for your ear holes 👂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway returns 25th Feb on ITV1, ITVX and STV pic.twitter.com/rD8eYVdKRw — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 15, 2023

Behind the Screens: Saturday Night Takeaway will be available to watch “soon”, the pair announced via their Twitter account earlier this month.

If you're looking forward to its return as much as we are, here’s how you can tune in to the weekly show.

How to watch Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Introducing the Guest Announcer Announcing Machine Version 1.9 🚨



Who will be sliding out and headed straight for the announcing booth this Saturday? 👀 #SaturdayNightTakeAway pic.twitter.com/wjtsXtUMOd — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 24, 2023

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return for its 19th season on February 25 at 7 pm.

The programme will be available to watch on ITV1, ITVX and STV player.

The new episode will air after Celebrity Catchphrase and before Starstruck.

Who is the Saturday Night Takeaway guest announcer?





Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant will be the first guest announcer of the series.

Viewers will also recognise him from Broadchurch, the BBC drama Inside Man and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

What else is in store on Saturday Night Takeaway?





This Morning star Alison Hammond will take on a terrifying Undercover challenge while singer Tom Grennan will perform in the End of the Show Show.

Popular presenter Stephen Mulhern returns for another Ant versus Dec challenge.

Meanwhile fresh off her Strictly appearance, Fleur East is out and about with a very special Gift on a Shift and DJ Jordan North is on a mission somewhere in the UK