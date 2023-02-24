People were left angry during the show as panellists discussed a number of topics, including whether or not they would pay for an expensive funeral.

The panel included Gloria Hunniford, Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Sophie Morgan.

When Jane said she doubted she would have an expensive funeral, Gloria responded: “What a sad way to leave the life you’ve lived.

“I want the flowers, I want the service, I want all my friends and family to be there.

“ I want to be buried, I do not want to be cremated and I want a lead-lined coffin, just in case there are creepy crawlies."

Jane answered back “you’re dead so it doesn’t really matter”, adding: “Use the money and go and have a party.”

The exchange drew complaints from viewers with one describing Loose Women as a “dreadful show”.

They said: “This dreadful show need to stop airing on our Television screens it’s passed the expiration date #LooseWomen.”

Another added: “SURELY it’s time for ITV to drop #LooseWomen after nearly 25 years A LOT OF PEOPLE INCLUDING ME find it to be sexist and dated it should be replaced with a show that welcomes hosts and guests whether straight LGBT men woman in short from ALL backgrounds.”

While a third said they had “reported the show to Ofcom” after “miserable talk”.