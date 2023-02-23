The islanders tucked into popcorn as they watched back at scandalous clips from their time in Casa Amor.

The infamous segment involves the contestants answering saucy questions and unlocking never-before-seen clips that they might have preferred to go unwatched.

On Wednesday night, fans were left in hysterics after seeing Martin snacking on popcorn as Tanya and Shaq clashed.

Martin is all of us rn #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sZ6R9XLhMD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 22, 2023

Martin praised by Love Island viewers as 'legend'





The drama continued on Thursday when films emerged of the rest of the islanders including Will's antics in Casa Amor and Olivia forgetting Kai's name among other jaw-dropping clips.

Thursday's episode also showed a very flirty conversation between Shaq and former islander Zara.

The clip shows the two contestants admitting their attraction to each other just after Tanya delivered him a cup of tea.

The video comes after Wednesday's revelation of Tanya's kiss with Martin before she brought him back into the main villa.

Tanya became defensive when challenged by the boys and many viewers at home have become increasingly frustrated at her behaviour during movie night.

One viewer posted: "How is Tanya justifying her actions - “I told him I kissed him so why is he angry” sis you cheated."

A second person commented: "Really thought I would defending Tanya to the death, but after tonight…bro there’s just no way, her, liv and jesse have made feminism leave my body."

A third user wrote: "It was all jokes for a while but I’m genuinely concerned for Shaq’s mental health, Tanya did too much in how she handled movie night."

Fans have also flooded social media with praise for Martin for providing some light relief during two intense episodes.

One person tweeted: "Martin eating his popcorn as Tanya and Shaq argue during movie night."

A second fan commented: "Actually love Martin! He doesn’t care at this point."

Another viewer said: "After this everybody is splitting and martin wins."

A fourth user added: "Martin you are a legend."

While a another chimed in: "Naaa Martin is MVP keep him in for one more vote I beg let’s not get rid of him straight away."

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.