This week's episode saw only 9 candidates in the running for Lord Sugar's investment of £250,000 after martial arts instructor Sohail Chowdhary from Southampton was axed.

As with all episodes of the show, Lord Sugar and his team of advisors put the contenders through their paces with a new challenge in Shropshire.

With all that said, here is what happened in week eight of the BBC show and who was fired.

What happened in week 8 of The Apprentice

Week 8 of The Apprentice started with the two teams being rudely awakened early in the morning by Lord Sugar.

They were then told that they would be sent on a mission to sell and run immersive tour experiences in Shropshire.

The two teams then set out to sell tickets, book entertainment and organise food and drink for members of the public.

Team Apex set out on a prison-themed outing with many of those taking part being very confused when the 'prison guards' started shouting at them.

Team Affinity took another approach and did a classic Victorian school theme before narrowly avoiding a dining disaster when they mixed up some vegetarian orders.

In the end, Team Apex lost with one of their own facing the chopping block after Affinity made a profit of £858 with no refunds issued to customers.

Who was fired from The Apprentice as week 8 comes to an end?





Mark was fired from week eight of The Apprentice after their team failed to make the highest profit from their prison-themed tour.

Before firing Mark, Lord Sugar said: "It's with regret, Mark, You're fired..." before warning the others to "up your game".

London pest control company owner, Mark said before joining the show: “I’m very talkative with the charm to match… I can sell to anyone.”

The Apprentice airs every Thursday from 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.