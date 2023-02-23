The cultural phenomenon and UK counterpart to the American series 'Jersey Shore' first aired in 2011.

Despite commissioning a 24th series, which is due to start filming this weekend, MTV bosses are allegedly not commissioning another season.

Over the years, the long-running reality show has starred the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Vicky Pattison and Gaz Beadle.

We need to talk about how much our Geordie fam SLAYED at the MTV #EMAs 😍👏💃 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/vQlWxyu0O3 — Geordie Shore (@mtvgeordieshore) November 14, 2022

Will the new Geordie Shore series still air after MTV's cancellation?

Speaking to the Sun, a source said: “MTV chiefs have decided the time has come to call it a day on Geordie Shore.

“The already commissioned series, which is the show's 24th, will go ahead with filming kicking off this weekend and the reunion will go ahead as planned later this summer.

"But once those have been filmed MTV have decided to rest the series and will not be commissioning any more.

"Think of it as resting the format rather than cancelling it out right.

“It's been one of the most successful runs of all time but the truth is it's not been the same for quite a few years. Bosses think it's the right time.

"The current stars of the show haven't been told it is being rested yet. Bosses can expect a mixed reaction - they love this show and they love filming it."