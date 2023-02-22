Users were left unable to send or receive emails or even log in to the platform.

According to Down Detector, issues started at 6.17 pm with people complaining that they were having server connection issues.

Problems with the emailing service were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

User reports indicate Outlook is having problems since 6:17 PM GMT. https://t.co/PQ8EeYp4xW RT if you're also having problems #Outlookdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) February 22, 2023

Of the problems reported, 75% related to problems with receiving emails while 17% related to problems with server connection.

A further 9% of problems were linked to sending emails on Outlook.

According to the heat map, the worst affected area is London.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

The official Microsoft Outlook Twitter account has not confirmed an outage or that it has been experiencing issues and has directed customers to its support page for further guidance.