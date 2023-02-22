However, with all classic dishes people discover the 'weird and wonderful' food combinations that satisfy them the most - but what are the alternative breakfasts we as a nation have grown to love?

Rainbow Riches Casino has surveyed 2,000 adults in the UK to reveal the favourites including gravy, breakfast pizza and tomato soup with a full English.

Tomato soup is a popular add on to a fry-up (Image: Canva)

What are the most unusual breakfast combinations?





A ‘breakfast pizza’ (pizza with full English toppings) was the most popular new choice – almost two fifths (38 per cent) said they'd happily give this a go.

The survey revealed around one in 20 (4.7 per cent) would love to eat Yorkshire puddings with their cooked breakfast.

But this isn’t the only item from a classic roast dinner that the nation wants to eat morning and night – three per cent of UK adults would even go as far as to pour gravy onto their breakfast if they were given the choice.

Another three per cent of those surveyed would be partial to adding even more unusual items to their fry-up including tomato soup, spam, tofu, carrots and hummus.

Other popular choices from cuisines around the world were fried pork belly and sweet potato sandwiches with a spicy onion relish (16 per cent), or spicy fish and pork with rice (15 per cent) - also known as Kedgeree, a traditional English breakfast inspired by the Indian dish Khichri.

Eggs were the second most popular 'classic' breakfast dish (Image: Canva)

What were the classic breakfast combinations?





Overall, UK adults stick with tradition when it comes to breakfast and a fry-up is the nation’s favourite breakfast dish with nearly half (47 per cent) of votes.

In second place is eggs Benedict/Royale/Florentine which typically consists of poached eggs on an English muffin with either ham, smoked salmon or wilted spinach.

Many agreed this is a top contender when it comes to brunch with around one in five (19 per cent) favouring this option.

Helen Smith, Senior Brand Manager at Rainbow Riches Casino, said: “Although our research found the much-loved fry-up is still the nation’s winning breakfast dish, we’ve learnt that the UK is far from traditional when it comes to trying new cuisines and flavours for our first meal of the day.

“Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth or salty cravings, the study shows that breakfasts can be far from boring.”