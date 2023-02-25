The service Vets4Vets broke down some of the things their veterinary surgeons across their practices had to operate on dogs for last year.

Dr Samantha Butler-Davies, Head of Clinical Services at Vets4Pets, said: “When it comes to unexpected things swallowed by dogs, the list is endless, and our vets really have seen it all.

“If something can be swallowed, an inquisitive dog will probably try to do so. So, if your dog is a fan of scavenging outdoors, you need to be extra vigilant about letting them off the lead when you’re out for a walk.

Dogs have been known to eat some unusual items when their owners are looking away (Image: Canva)

"And when you’re at home it’s important to keep small things that can easily be swallowed out of reach of your dog."

What are some of the strangest things eaten by dogs in 2022?





In the last 12 months, Vets4Vets had seen dogs swallow items that included:

Super glue

A McDonald’s sauce pot

Earmuffs

A golf ball

A stone the size of a lime

Porridge, a seven-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier had a lucky escape after eating the McDonald's sauce pot in June which required life-saving intervention by Vets4Pets Barnsley Hospital.

Also, a seven-year-old Labrador named Jet received surgery at a Vets4Pets practice in Cleveleys in September after swallowing a stone the size of a lime and has since recovered well.

Other weird items Vets4Vets have seen dogs swallow over the years include fishing tackle, Christmas baubles, a cassette tape and a tea towel.

Dr Butler-Davies also recommended that dog owners seek swift veterinary care if they suspected their pet had swallowed something they shouldn't have.

She added: "If you are worried your dog may have eaten something they shouldn’t and you notice they are quieter than normal, they’re groaning, have a gurgly tummy, are unable to keep down food or fluids or just generally giving causes for concern, we’d always recommend visiting your vet as soon as possible for advice.”