The thought seems impossible, but there are many European destinations that you can visit for the day from the UK, and sometimes for cheaper than travel within the UK!

These cities are just some of many with easy travel links, cheap flights and sights to fill your next day off.

Take a look at our top four for inspiration.

Cities to visit on a day trip from the UK

Paris

What better way to spend a free day than in Paris? Spend your day exploring all the popular sights and enjoying some delicious French cuisine while you’re at it. While flights are regular and often very affordable, if you’re near London just hop on the Eurostar train and you’ll be in Paris in just over 2 hours!

Visit Paris for the day (Image: Canva)

Brussels

Brussels is also reachable from London via the Eurostar, but if you’re on the other side of the country, not to worry, flights take less than 2 hours! Leave in the morning to spend your day exploring Grand Place, making chocolate and eating as many waffles as you can.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam is an incredibly popular destination for a weekend away, but if you’re short on time, you can still get lost plenty of times in just one day. With an array of bars, restaurants and museums, your day will be jampacked. And if the sun is shining, why not spend some time enjoying the warmth in Vondelpark?

Bordeaux

For wine lovers, Bordeaux is the perfect day trip. Flights are under 2 hours and can be found at incredibly low prices.

Wander along the rue Sainte-Catherine as well as enjoying wine tastings and tasty food.

Use discount code ‘NQ20’ to get 20%ǂ off travel insurance

ǂ Discount applies to base premium only. Terms & conditions apply.