Bin man Grant, professional boxer Joshua and personal trainer Hilary found that they had successfully passed the show's selection process on Tuesday night.

Thinking back on his experience with Billy Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver, Grant told PA: "They were good cop bad cop the whole time.

“You couldn’t gauge them. I admired them, but I didn’t mess with them.

(Channel 4) Grant says 'you couldn't gauge' the directing staff (Image: Channel 4)

“They were scary… They were in control the whole time, your hands and your life were at the mercy of them and that is a very, very horrible thing to feel.”

24-year-old recruit Joshua called the staff “real-life superheroes”, saying: “I couldn’t say that they intimidated me because I had in my head that everything is just a game and everything is just trying to test me.

“But in regards to seeing them in real life, it’s just ultimate appreciation for what they do, they are like real-life superheroes.

“I just admired them and respected them.”

Hilary from Barnet added that “I definitely found them very scary, and even more scary than watching them on TV.”

After coming to the end of her time on SAS: Who Dares Wins from an initial intake of 20, she said that the experience taught her “There’s no such thing as ‘I can’t do it’.

“It was certain things that you think in your head, ‘I can’t do it’, but then I would always end up doing it, I would always end up completing it and it would always happen.”

Grant reveals how SAS: Who Dares Wins allowed him to understand 'mindfulness'





Grant revealed that the Channel 4 show's process allowed him to understand concepts like "mindfulness" and "being present".

He said: “I’ll be honest, I’ve never really got mindfulness before, but I think the terminology ‘remaining present’ is something that has completely and utterly made sense to me now.”

“With the process, that’s what I learnt, that each task was a passage in time, it was a moment that was going to end and you either did it or you didn’t.

“And if you stick with it, and it does end, the satisfaction and the feeling, and the reward that you get is massive.”

Recruits reveal if they thought they'd complete the SAS: Who Dares Wins process

The SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits were also asked whether they thought they could complete the challenge with Grant saying: “One hundred per cent, I was getting to the end. I told my Mrs that I was coming back in a box or I was getting to the end".

Joshua added: “I personally did know that I was going to make it, I had no other choice.”

However, Hilary said: “I just didn’t know what was going to happen… I would always overthink things and think: ‘Maybe yes, maybe no,’ so my tactic was to just go and take every challenge as it came.”