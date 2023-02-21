Taking part in the lottery can fill you with hope that one day you’ll win big or at least win something along the way.
It all depends on picking the right numbers though and it’s not easy to guess which numbers will come up.
If you’re wondering which numbers you should choose, we might be able to help as CasinoGuardian has released a report which reveals the luckiest lottery numbers.
The numbers revealed are those that are most commonly drawn in the main National Lottery games in the UK and they could inspire your next move.
Luckiest and unluckiest UK lottery numbers revealed
CasinoGuardian looked at the past draws of UK Lotto, EuroMillions, Thunderball, and Set for Life and selected the numbers that have been picked the most times.
To uncover the luckiest lottery numbers, they reviewed the draw history of the aforementioned lottery games up until Saturday, 7 January 2023.
Due to the various changes introduced to these lotteries over the years, they only considered the draws that took place after the last major change. The resulting draw history still includes hundreds of records, while for Thunderball, the list of most common numbers is based on 2,241 draws.
Here are the luckiest and unluckiest lottery numbers, according to the report by CasinoGuardian.
UK Lotto luckiest numbers: 52, 58 and 39
UK Lotto unluckiest numbers: 48 and 9
Euromillions luckiest numbers: 20, 21 and 17
Euromillions unluckiest numbers: 18 and 22
Thunderball luckiest numbers: 13 and 29 and Thunderball numbers 13 and 3
Thunderball unluckiest numbers: 12 and 35
Set for Life luckiest numbers: 21, 42 and 40 and Life Balls 7 and 6
Set for Life unluckiest numbers: 30 and Life Ball 4
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here