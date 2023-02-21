It all depends on picking the right numbers though and it’s not easy to guess which numbers will come up.

If you’re wondering which numbers you should choose, we might be able to help as CasinoGuardian has released a report which reveals the luckiest lottery numbers.

The numbers revealed are those that are most commonly drawn in the main National Lottery games in the UK and they could inspire your next move.

CasinoGuardian has revealed which numbers are most commonly drawn in some National Lottery games (Image: PA)

Luckiest and unluckiest UK lottery numbers revealed

CasinoGuardian looked at the past draws of UK Lotto, EuroMillions, Thunderball, and Set for Life and selected the numbers that have been picked the most times.

To uncover the luckiest lottery numbers, they reviewed the draw history of the aforementioned lottery games up until Saturday, 7 January 2023.

Due to the various changes introduced to these lotteries over the years, they only considered the draws that took place after the last major change. The resulting draw history still includes hundreds of records, while for Thunderball, the list of most common numbers is based on 2,241 draws.

Here are the luckiest and unluckiest lottery numbers, according to the report by CasinoGuardian.

UK Lotto luckiest numbers: 52, 58 and 39

UK Lotto unluckiest numbers: 48 and 9

Euromillions luckiest numbers: 20, 21 and 17

Euromillions unluckiest numbers: 18 and 22

Thunderball luckiest numbers: 13 and 29 and Thunderball numbers 13 and 3

Thunderball unluckiest numbers: 12 and 35

Set for Life luckiest numbers: 21, 42 and 40 and Life Balls 7 and 6

Set for Life unluckiest numbers: 30 and Life Ball 4