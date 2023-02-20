The show would see former islanders return to the iconic villa in a bid to have another chance at finding love.

Although it wouldn't be the first time a Love Island star returned, with recent series seeing Adam Collard walk back into the villa.

But now, ITV is said to be bringing back an all-star cast as part of the show celebrating its tenth series later this summer.

It comes as a source told The Sun: "The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around."

They added that there is a potential for an All-Stars edition, sharing that ITV thinks there is an "appetite" for the concept".

Love Island All Stars 'under development'





Rumours surrounding which stars could be returning have seen big names like Maura Higgins who reached the 2019 final return.

Along with stars Kady McDermott who was a 2016 finalist and Sophie Piper from 2020 being named on the wish list too.

Plus, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is also a name on the wish list, along with former finalist Scott Thomas who appeared in 2016.

However, according to the Mirror, a source has suggested that ITV is waiting to see the public response to the upcoming All-Stars edition of I'm A Celebrity.

The special edition will air later this year and will see stars from the previous series of the jungle show return.