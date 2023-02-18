The ITV series is returning this month and viewers can look forward to the usual fun and challenges.

It’s a show that is full of action and sees members of the public and celebrities take part, whether it be in a dash to a neighbour’s doorbell or an undercover mission.

For those looking forward to its return, here’s how you can tune in to the weekly show.

*whispers* big news for your ear holes 👂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway returns 25th Feb on ITV1, ITVX and STV pic.twitter.com/rD8eYVdKRw — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 15, 2023

How to watch Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to our screens on February 25 at 7pm.

The programme will be available to watch on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

Ant & Dec to show fans behind the scenes in new show

Looking forward to this one! Behind the Screens: Saturday Night Takeaway is coming soon to @ITV 🎥 https://t.co/1XDvlmHhZv — antanddec (@antanddec) February 17, 2023

The Geordie duo will also feature in a behind-the-scenes programme about the filming of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Behind the Screens: Saturday Night Takeaway will be available to watch “soon”, the pair announced via their Twitter account.

Ant and Dec wanted to make the programme to show their viewers what goes into the making of the popular Saturday night show.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return on February 25 at 7pm.