The ITV fly on the wall will give fans of the weekend show access to SNT's production after its return later this month (February).

The documentary is being produced by comedy and presenting duo Ant and Dec's production company Mitre Studios and Lifted Entertainment.

The behind-the-scenes show will air on ITV1 and via the on-demand service ITVX.

New Saturday Night Takeaway documentary to air on ITV1 and ITVX

For the first time ever, the TV special will dive deep into how the show is made through crew members that have been embedded into Saturday Night Takeaway.

This will be an unprecedented look into the months, weeks and even seconds before going live to the entire nation as well as the challenges and successes of making SNT.

Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at ITV said: "Saturday Night Takeaway is one of the biggest live entertainment shows on television and in this documentary special we’ll offer a glimpse into the inner workings of what goes on behind the scenes to bring viewers the happiest ninety minutes of the week."

Jim Allen, Mitre Creative Consultant and Executive Producer said: "Making entertainment on this epic scale never comes easy and we are looking forward to laying bare the uproarious, nerve-shredding, thrilling drama that lies behind every Takeaway instalment. Big event TV, such as Takeaway, provides pitch perfect, compelling narratives and characters for fly on the wall filming.”

Ant and Dec 'excited to lift the curtain' in new behind-the-scenes Saturday Night Takeaway documentary

Of the new documentary special, Ant said: “We are really excited to lift the curtain a little on Saturday Night Takeaway. We'll have footage of all the ups and downs, the last-minute dramas that come with making a weekly live entertainment show. Believe me there are lots of dramas that happen behind the scenes."

While Dec added: “We love watching fly on the wall shows like Drive To Survive which goes behind the scenes of F1 so thought it could be really fun to allow the cameras to see how we make Saturday Night Takeaway. I’d love to see Behind The Screens on more entertainment shows.”

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday, February 25 on ITV1 and ITVX.