The BBC show will leave fans completely shocked after the episode focuses on the lives of six of Walford’s most well-loved matriarchs.

Involving Denise (Diane Parish) Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), Linda (Kellie Bright), Sharon (Letitia Dean), Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Suki (Balvinder Sopal), the show is not to be missed.

The episode goes on as usual when the characters settle in for a usual night in The Vic but that all changes in a flash after a shock twist.

In a flash ⚡️ everything changes... 3 days to go! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/HkWjPzdrPc — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 17, 2023

Of the episode, Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders Executive Producer, said: “We’re all incredibly excited for Monday’s episode with six of Walford’s leading ladies at the fore. What may seem like a regular day in Walford soon takes a twist and what transpires for each and every one of them is that in a flash everything changes...

"This episode will leave the audience with a lot of questions and, what may seem like the end, is only just the beginning of some very big storylines that will play out this year.”

EastEnders to break with tradition and air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer simultaneously

Unlike previous weeks, the BBC soap opera will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer simultaneously from 7:30 pm, so all audiences can enjoy the twist at the same time.

EastEnders' Ryan Malloy returns to BBC soap

EastEnders has not been short of major twists recently as fan favourite Ryan Malloy returned to BBC screens.

Played by Neil McDermott, the character was last seen in Albert Square seven years ago.

Malloy was always close to the drama since he first joined in 2009 and was married and later divorced to Janine Butcher played by Charlie Brooks.

The ladies’ man was revealed to have been the father of Lily and later went on to have an affair with her mother, Stacey Slater played by Lacey Turner.

However, after killing Rob Grayson (Jody Latham) Malloy was sent to prison.

But, Walford’s resident bad boy made his grand return after learning the news that his 12-year-old daughter, Lily (Lillia Turner) is pregnant.

EastEnders airs on Monday, February 20, 2023, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer simultaneously from 7:30 pm.