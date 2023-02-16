The ITV dating show's highly anticipated element saw the islanders split up, with the girls being sent to a second villa - Casa Amor - to meet some new boys.

Meanwhile, the boys faced the ultimate test as they stayed in the original villa, choosing to either crack on with a bunch of new girls or stay loyal to their partners.

Since its launch in series three, the Casa Amor recoupling has created some of the most memorable moments and memes.

As we grab our popcorn and prepare for the 2023 rendition, let's look back at some of the most jaw-dropping ones.

Most shocking Casa Amor moments on Love Island

Season Three - Gabby and Marcel



Casa Amor was introduced back in series three so ITV viewers had never seen the chaos it could cause before then.

The new segment involved postcards between the villas which depicted some of the boys sleeping in beds with new girls and even islander Kem Centinay kissing a Casa Amor bombshell.

One of the images featured Marcel lying in bed with another girl and it was later confirmed that the drama didn't end there.

Speaking to Marcel after learning he had shared two kisses with another contestant, Gabby famously said: "Two sleeps in a bed with a girl and two kisses – you are something else."

Season Four - Megan and Wes

One of Love Island's most famous bombshells Megan Barton-Hanson initially caused a stir when she coupled up with Wes Nelson - stealing him away from air hostess Laura Anderson.

But when Casa Amor rolled around, her head was turned again by a fellow bombshell - Specsavers model Alex Miller.

Deciding to couple up with new boy Alex, Megan said: “If Wes comes back alone, I’m absolutely f*****”.

Megan was left speechless when Wes returned to the villa solo, choosing to stick with her rather than couple up with one of the Casa Amor girls.

Season Five - Amber and Michael

Arguably the most famous Casa Amor moment - or at the very least the most explosive - came in series five.

Michael Griffiths chose to recouple with Joanna Chimonides after Amber Gill decided to take a risk and stay with Michael.

Viewers at home and the islanders themselves couldn't believe their eyes as the dramatic decision quickly escalated into an all-out row.

Fellow islander Anna Vakili confronted Michael which led him to repeatedly call Amber 'pathetic' and 'childish'.

The argument sparked a backlash from fans and quickly became the instantly recognisable 'chaldish' meme.

Season Seven - Faye and Teddy

The postcards from Casa Amor have a reputation for stirring drama.

The controversial feature led to 4000 Ofcom complaints following the emotional distress of some of the show's contestants in 2021.

In season seven, a photo was sent back to islander Faye Winter which showed the boy she was coupled up with, Teddy Soares, kissing contestant Clarisse Juliette during a game - without any context.

Faye was visibly upset and angry especially when clips of Teddy talking to Clarisse surfaced of him describing himself as “technically single”.

After hearing this, there was an explosive argument in the villa between the two islanders that received over 25,000 Ofcom complaints.

Season Eight - Indiyah and Dami

The 2022 season also brought the Casa Amor drama with multiple couples facing the 'ultimate test'.

One of the most memorable moments was when Indiyah and Dami both decided to couple up with other people.

Despite his "genuine connection" with Indiyah, Dami chose to recouple with one of the Casa Amor girls, Summer Botwe, saying: "Summer's not over.

"I think it just started."

Meanwhile, Indiyah returned with a Casa Amor boy - Deji Adeniyi - on her arm.

Explaining her decision, Indiyah said: "I feel like everything happens for a reason. You know, it is what it is."

With tensions running high between the pair, Dami responded: "'Til it isn't."

Over the firepit, the pair quizzed each other over whether they were happy with their decisions.

Dami concluded: "We're heartbreakers, so here we are."

Without hesitation, Indiyah responded with the iconic line: "May the best heartbreaker win."