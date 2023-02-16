The show follows Leith and her son as they travel to Canada and the USA to better understand the topic.

Prue is a patron of the pressure group Dignity in Dying and is campaigning for British law to be changed.

However, her son is a Conservative MP and Chair of Dying Well and is keen to prevent any change to existing circumstances.

Prue Leith has previously spoken on assisted dying

Leith has previously called on the government to give “proper time” when considering changing the law to allow medically assisted dying.

She told Times Radio late last year that her son has a “principled stand” on the topic as he feels there is a danger it will lead to people feeling pressurised into an assisted death.

What happens when you disagree with your son over assisted dying? Watch 'Prue and Danny's Death Road Trip' on Thursday 16th February at 9pm on @Channel4 #PrueAndDanny https://t.co/g8PmrZnIJS — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) February 6, 2023

She continued: “Whereas, I keep saying to him, when you get to my age you speak about death quite a lot. I just feel it’s my life and if I want to end it – which I don’t by the way, I’m really keen on my life – but I would like to have the option.

“I think the law should change. I think we should be allowed to ask for medical assistance to help us die when we’ve absolutely had enough of life.”

She recalled how she watched her elder brother David die in pain from cancer, saying: “He just had the most awful, awful, awful death and it’s true that palliative care can be really great but the truth is it’s not great in this country.

“And there are some cancers and some complaints, the drugs just do not touch. There are something like 7,000 people who die in unrelieved pain.”

Dame Prue added that Parliament needs to address the issue seriously with a “Bill that the government promises will not be talked out”.

How to watch Prue and Danny's Death Road Trip

The documentary will show on Channel 4 on Thursday, February 16. It will air from 9pm until 10pm. You can also catch up on All4.