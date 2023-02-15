The well-known comedy and presenting duo, made famous for their work on Britain's Got Talent and Byker Grove will return for another series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The show sees the two get up to all sorts of shenanigans at the expense of unsuspecting members of the public and the celebrities who join them.

With all that said, here is when the show will arrive on UK TV screens as well as the star-studded lineup set for the show.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway hints at a return

Previously, fans of the show expected its return after a series of cryptic tweets appeared to suggest this.

The tweets each contained one word from the show's iconic theme tune to spell out the line: "'I just can't wait 'til Saturday."

When the first tweet, which simply read: "I" was published, most were confused but a few quick fans guessed what this meant.

One user simply responded: "Just can't wait till Saturday??"

The show was then officially confirmed for a return after a tweet from the account told viewers that the show would be back later this month on ITV.

When will Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway return to ITV?





The new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air via ITV1 on Saturday, February 25 from 7 pm.

It will also be available to stream on ITV's new platform ITVX.

Who will be on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway as show returns?





Joe Wicks and Claudia Winkleman, fresh off the hit BBC reality show The Traitors and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of 'Ear!', Alison Hammond and Rylan are expected to be the show's next victims.

