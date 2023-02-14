Before the kiss, Olivia admitted that she was for was "definitely here for myself", seeing fans accuse of playing her of "playing games" with Kai.

Earlier in the episode, the islanders were told that they would compete against one another in Raunchy Races.

The competition sees the competitors challenged to a series of raunchy challenges.

The first challenge given to Casa Amor and the villa saw the shortest boys have to kiss the girls they liked the most and by halftime, the villa had a one-point advantage.

The teams were then asked to do a free-way kiss among other challenges before the villa was announced as the victor.

This comes as the Love Island villa was shaken up after Casa Amor contestants who recently joined the 2023 winter islanders.

In Monday's episode of the show, the villa contestants were split apart with the girls going to another villa to socialise with the male newcomers.

The boys, who were left in the original villa, complained that they could hear the girls having "fun" with the new boys just a stone's throw away.

However, while the boys were busy sulking, things quickly changed when female Casa Amor newcomers came to the villa to greet them.

Fans react as Olivia kisses Maxwell at Casa Amor

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts of the kiss with one user saying: "Sigh olivia is so dry. And admitted she's playimg the game but oh my gosh she is dry."

Another said: "Olivia is annoying me after all that big talk about Tanyel. Please get her out. I need Kai to crack on with someone else."

One user chimed in with: "olivia ditching kai cuz he was in the bottom 3?? but she said that zara was the one playing a game??"

While another mocked the pair's attempts at secrecy, saying: "Not Olivia thinking she’s sly moving to the kitchen babes pls."

Who are the Casa Amor cast in Winter Love Island?





The Casa Amor Islanders are as follows:

Kain Reed

Layla Al-Momani

Ryan Weekley

Sammy James

Frankie Davey

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo

Maxwell Samuda

Sanam Harrinanan

Bayley Mummery

Lydia Karakyriakou

Martin Ankinola

Lynda Flix

Love Island airs nightly from 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.