The homewares brand revealed the 'miracle' spray in its latest Little Win of The Week.

The "hero" product was described as a "cleaning solution which banishes black mould in a matter of minutes."

Wilko also hailed its price, saying it costs "a fraction of the price of similar products including the Cillit Bang Black Mould Remover Spray."

(PA) Wilko's Black mould spray could save customers money on the issue (Image: PA)

What causes mould?

Mould is caused when warm moisture in the air lands on colder surfaces to form dampness and condensation.

When this moisture lands on windows, the water returns to its liquid form and runs down the window, causing moisture build-up in the area and eventually mould if left untreated.

This can sometimes be dealt with by raising the temperature of your home but this is not always an option for everyone given the current price of heating.

Wilko's £1.50 solution for getting rid of mould

Wilko's £1.50 solution to this problem was its Wilko Black Mould Spray.

Wilko said that to use this, customers should "simply spray onto any problem areas in the home and wait for 2-4 minutes before wiping away with a damp cloth. It’s ideal for kitchens, bathrooms and anywhere black mould is present."

(Wilko) Wilko's Black Mould Spray costs only £1.50 (Image: Wilko)

Cheap ways to stop mould in your home

Here are some other cost-effective ways to get rid of or prevent mould:

Get a dehumidifier

A dehumidifier is a great way to prevent condensation and dampness in your property.

These work by drawing warm air currents into their coils along with the humidity, taking it from the air.

While these are expensive, they are far cheaper than the cost of fixing damage caused by dampness.

Another solution is the use of a crystal-based dehumidifier, which draws in moisture using water-absorbing crystals.

These can go for as low as £1.49 on Amazon and are an effective solution for those watching their money.

READ MORE: Experts warn over air fryer mistake that could cause a fire

Provide better ventilation

Poor ventilation can often see dampness and condensation worsen as moisture lands on colder surfaces.

Providing better ventilation can allow air to travel more freely throughout the building, preventing air from being saturated and stuck in one place.

This can be done by partly or fully opening windows, vents, and doors.

Wipe down windows and affected areas

The use of a kitchen towel, squeegee or window vac can go along in managing condensation and dampness.

Wiping down damp can be risky, so the NHS recommends that you should be using a cloth dipped in soapy water.