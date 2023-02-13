The show is being looked forward to by fans of the genre across the country as a new scripted programme takes over the broadcaster's late-night slot.

Farzad, who has starred in acclaimed programmes like I Hate Suzie, is set to take on the lead role as a DCI Lou Slack who helped place friend Col at the top of a criminal enterprise.

The new show comes from the producers of the harrowing Chernobyl, a retelling of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine, and the writers of Spooks.

With the five parter ready to take us into a world of shady dealings and corruption, here is everything you need to know.

Who is starting in new BBC crime drama Better?





The drama will see Leila Farzad star as DCI Lou Slack who struck a deal with Col McHugh (played by Andrew Buchan) nearly 20 years ago.

The show will also star Samuel Edward-Cook as Ceri Davies, Carolin Stoltz as Alma, Zak Ford-Williams as Owen, Kaya Moore as Noel Wilkes, Anton, Lesser as Vernon, Ceallach Spellman as Donal and Olivia Nakintu as DC Esther Okoye.

It also sees Joseph Steyne star as Joleon, Anthony Lewis as DC Niall Ibbotson, Junade Khan as DS Pritam Khan, Gavin Spokes as DI Phil Cowper and Charley Webb as Elise.

The trailer for BBC's police drama Better

How to watch BBC crime drama Better?





The new drama will air tonight (Monday, February 13) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

When to watch BBC crime drama Better?





Better will premiere on Monday, February 13 from 9 pm on the BBC's flagship channel, airing between Scarlett's Driving School at 8:30 pm and BBC News At Ten.

