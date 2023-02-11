A survey by Hotels.com found that a third of Brits confess they have only remembered at the very last minute to buy a Valentine’s Day gift.

In this case, last minute really is cutting it fine with almost half (43%) only remembering either on the day itself or the day before, on 13 February.

Before scrambling for heart-shaped jewellery or trying to find a dinner reservation, why not get something your loved one really wants?

Hotels.com has revealed that the most popular Valentine’s Day gift for Brits is in fact a city break holiday. This ranked way higher than jewellery and fancy dinners.

Brits would rather a city break instead of a gift

But don’t worry, this doesn’t have to break the bank. Based on average pricing data, Hotels.com predicts the most affordable destinations for Valentine’s Day will feature some pretty romantic spots, with the likes of Paris and Venice coming in cheaper than Blackpool, Inverness and even Glasgow.

Affordable Valentine’s city breaks

Most affordable international destinations, with average hotel prices all under £100 per night: