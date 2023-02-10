Islanders were told to gather around the fire pit by showrunners before being told that the couples with the lowest public votes faced being axed from the villa.

This came as a rift grew between favourite couple Shaq and Tanya over his behaviour towards fellow contestant Ron.

Shaq pulled Ron aside to complain about his messiness in the kitchen when he was having a chat on Thursday's episode of the show.

😧FIRST LOOK😧



Is a rift forming between the villa's exclusive couple? And who could be packing their bags tonight? #LoveIsland #ad pic.twitter.com/HMLKhmkKYc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 10, 2023

Later in the show, Tanya confronted Shaq, complaining about the way he pulls people up, saying the whole situation gave her the "ick".

Who was dumped from Love Island?





The three couples with the fewest public votes were Samie & Tom, Ellie & Jordan and Olivia & Kai.

The couples were then asked to stand in front of the fireplace.

Ellie and previous Bombshell Jordan were dumped from the Love Island villa after gaining the least votes out of the three couples facing being dumped.

This came after Tanyel was dumped from Thursday's episode of the show when Jordan stuck with Ellie.

Casey decided to give it a go with bombshell Cladia Fogarty, the daughter of motorcycle racer and 2014 king of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle, Carl Fogarty.

Love Island couples after shock dumping

Here are the Love Island couples:

We're happy this bromance is back on track 🫶 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UzYWCgQVcP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 10, 2023

Jessie and Will

Tanya and Shaq

Lana and Ron

Olivia and Kai

Ellie and Jordan (Dumped)

(Dumped) Samie and Tom

Casey and Claudia

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV X.