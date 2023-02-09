On Tuesday's episode of the ITV2 dating show, new contestant Claudia Fogarty joined the villa while the residents were taking part in the heart rate challenge.

The drama only increased on Wednesday when the girls came down from the terrace to greet the newcomer just as the results of the popular challenge were revealed.

Claudia's arrival left the boys' heads spinning - especially Tom and Casey - who went on dates with her upon her arrival.

At the end of Wednesday's show, the islanders received an urgent text to gather around the firepit.

The reality show stars were then told there was going to be a surprise recoupling.

ITV viewers had an agonising wait until Thursday night when the boys made their decisions.

Who picked the new Love Island bombshell Claudia?





Casey chose to couple up with Claudia in the recoupling after noting that he hasn't "had the easiest time in here over the last week" and he is looking forward to getting to know her more.

The 28-year-old is the daughter of a motorcycle racer and the 2014 'King of the Jungle' on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Carl Fogarty.

Casey has had a few difficult days in the villa after Lana decided to cool things off between the pair in order to pursue her connection with Ron.

Who was dumped from the Love Island villa?





The final decision was down to one of the newer boys Jordan who had to choose between his current partner Ellie and Tanyel.

In the end, despite the pair having a flirty connection in recent days, Tanyel was sent home from the villa.

Jordan noted that currently, his relationship with Ellie was a "friendship couple" but he wanted to give her a chance to find someone.

New Love Island couples after shock dumping

Here are the new Love Island couples:

Jessie and Will

Tanya and Shaq

Lana and Ron

Olivia and Kai

Ellie and Jordan

Samie and Tom

Casey and Claudia

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.