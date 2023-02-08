The reality programme, which is featured on the major streaming platform, follows a batch of contestants as they try and hit it off with one another after they've proposed.

The unusual format sees couples only meet face-to-face after the proposal is accepted.

The news was announced on Twitter when the Netflix UK & Ireland account said: Big news: "Love is Blind is coming to the UK!"

Big news: Love is Blind is coming to the UK! 👀



Apply here: https://t.co/2wRz0pQJiA — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 8, 2023

READ MORE: Love Island: Bombshell Claudia Fogarty shocks ITV fans with dance off

When is Love Is Blind UK going to air on Netflix?





An exact date has not been announced but the show will debut on the streaming platform in 2024 and see singles up and down the country take the unusual approach to dating.

How to apply for Netflix Love Is Blind UK as British spinoff announced

Netflix UK & Ireland prompted users on Twitter to apply for the show by visiting a website.

In a tweet to viewers and potential applicants, the company's social media page said "apply here" before linking to the Love Is Blind audition website.

What do you need to do to apply for Love Is Blind UK?





Once you're on the website, potential participants are asked to accept the terms of use, privacy policy, and information retainer.

You will then need to fill out your personal information such as your full name, date of birth, and occupation.

You will then be asked a series of questions before being prompted to send an application video to the producers.

Who is eligible to apply for Love Is Blind UK?





Interested applicants must be over the age of 18 and hold a valid passport for the entire filming period as well as the right to reside in the UK.

You must also have no affiliation with the production company (CPL Productions) or Netflix.

Love Is Blind UK will debut on Netflix in 2024.