After teaming up with Just Eat, Greggs customers can add a slice of delicious pizza to their order for free.

The available toppings include margherita, classic pepperoni, spicy Mexican chicken, and fiery pepperoni hot shot.

In order to qualify for the free slice of pizza, customers have to spend £12.50 or more.

Greggs has also announced the launch of a brand-new breakfast and lunch combo deal available from Thursday exclusively on Just Eat, meaning customers can order in their first two meals of the day and save on a double delivery fee.

The ‘Double Up Deal’ offers customers a breakfast roll and regular hot drink, plus a cold sandwich and cold drink, for just £6.

The new offers come a week after Greggs launched 11 new additions to their menu, available in parts of the UK on a trial basis.

The new additions include three different Crispy Chicken Ciabatta Rolls, which come in BBQ, Hot & Spicy and Mayo varieties.

There are also three new wraps; the BBQ Chicken and Bacon Wrap, the Hot & Spicy Chicken wrap, and the Sweet Chilli Chicken wrap.

However, the new items aren’t available to everybody yet.

The 11 additions to the menu are part of a trial based in the north east of England, with bakeries in Durham, Sunderland and Newcastle offering the new items.

These are all of the new additions to the Greggs menu: