ITV viewers have been turning into all the latest drama and mugging off from the comfort of their sofas for a few weeks now.

They don't have to go a single night without since there's 'Unseen Bits' on Saturday with exclusive, never-before-seen content and the debrief podcast 'The Morning After' with Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack.

What's more, fans can get even closer to the action by actually sitting in the audience of the spin-off show Aftersun which airs on Sunday nights.

Where is Love Island filmed in the UK?





New host Jama is joined by stars of the Morning After podcast, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson and former islander Indiyah Polock.

The presenter is also joined by celebrity superfans including the likes of former runners-up Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

Broadcast live from London, the Aftersun panel show is filmed in the BBC Elstree Studios in Borehamwood ( WD6 1NL).

How to get Love Island Aftersun tickets

You need to be aged 18 or over in or to be within a chance of securing seats in the Aftersun audience.

Simply head over to the free ticket service website Applause to be within a chance of seeing all the drama play out live.

Click on your chosen date to make your ticket request ( Sunday, February 12 is fully booked and there is limited availability for Sunday, February 19 at the time of writing).

Applause Store has said: "If you have not received an e-ticket directly to your email 24 hours PRIOR to your chosen date, you have not been successful"

All tickets are allocated at random and it cannot guarantee that you will get a space.

It added: " It has been brought to our attention that some people have been selling/advertising our free tickets on various web sites including Ebay.

"We take this matter very seriously. Anyone found to be selling their ticket allocation will instantly make them void and may also face formal proceedings against them.

"If you have bought or know anyone advertising our free tickets for sale, please let us know immediately".

For more information and to request a ticket of your own, visit the Applause Store website.

How to watch Love Island: Aftersun

Love Island: Aftersun airs at 10 pm on ITV 2, directly after a new episode of the ITV dating show.

The debrief programme will also be available to stream on ITV's streaming platform ITV X.

Love Island airs at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.