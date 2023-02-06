Valentine’s Day is almost here and if you don’t fancy heading out to celebrate, why not stay in and cook up a storm?
Iceland and The Food Warehouse have launched its steak bundles, ideal for celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s or if you just fancy a steak.
The bundles start at just £4 a head meaning you don’t need to break the bank to have a good time this February.
Valentine’s steak bundles at Iceland
To find out more about the Valentine’s Day steak bundles, you can visit the Iceland website.
Luxury Valentine’s Bundle
Serves: 2 people
Costs: £12.75 (£6.38 per head)
Shoppers can choose two steaks for £6 - either Luxury 28 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Rump Steak (£3.70, 227g) or Luxury 28 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Beef Sirloin Steak (£3.70, 170g).
Customers can also pick up Ridiculously Chunky Skin on Chips (£2.50, 900g) and Luxury Beer Battered Onion Rings (£2.00, 400g).
Finish the meal with a Chocolate Fudge Cake for £2.25 (450g).
Value Steak Bundle
Serves: 2 people
Costs: £11 (£5.50 per head)
Customers can choose two steaks for £9 – either Iceland Big Daddy Sirloin Steak (£5.50, 340g) or Iceland Big Daddy Rump Steak (£5.50, 454g).
The bundle also includes Straight Cut Chips (£1.00, 900g) and Garden Peas (£1.00, 800g).
£8 Value Steak Bundle
Serves: 2 people
Costs: £8 (£4 per head)
Shoppers can choose two steaks for £6 – either Iceland Luxury 28 day Matured Aberdeen Angus Rump Steak (£3.70, 227g) or Iceland Luxury 28 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Beef Sirloin Steak (£3.70, 170g).
Straight Cut Chips (£1.00, 900g) and Garden Peas (£1.00, 800g) are also included in this bundle.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here