Valentine’s Day is almost here and if you don’t fancy heading out to celebrate, why not stay in and cook up a storm?

Iceland and The Food Warehouse have launched its steak bundles, ideal for celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s or if you just fancy a steak.

The bundles start at just £4 a head meaning you don’t need to break the bank to have a good time this February.

Valentine’s steak bundles at Iceland

To find out more about the Valentine’s Day steak bundles, you can visit the Iceland website.

York Press: Iceland has launched three steak bundlesIceland has launched three steak bundles (Image: Iceland)

Luxury Valentine’s Bundle

Serves: 2 people

Costs: £12.75 (£6.38 per head)

Shoppers can choose two steaks for £6 - either Luxury 28 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Rump Steak (£3.70, 227g) or Luxury 28 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Beef Sirloin Steak (£3.70, 170g).

Customers can also pick up Ridiculously Chunky Skin on Chips (£2.50, 900g) and Luxury Beer Battered Onion Rings (£2.00, 400g).

Finish the meal with a Chocolate Fudge Cake for £2.25 (450g).

Value Steak Bundle

Serves: 2 people

Costs: £11 (£5.50 per head)

Customers can choose two steaks for £9 – either Iceland Big Daddy Sirloin Steak (£5.50, 340g) or Iceland Big Daddy Rump Steak (£5.50, 454g).

The bundle also includes Straight Cut Chips (£1.00, 900g) and Garden Peas (£1.00, 800g).

£8 Value Steak Bundle

Serves: 2 people

Costs: £8 (£4 per head)

Shoppers can choose two steaks for £6 – either Iceland Luxury 28 day Matured Aberdeen Angus Rump Steak (£3.70, 227g) or Iceland Luxury 28 Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Beef Sirloin Steak (£3.70, 170g).

Straight Cut Chips (£1.00, 900g) and Garden Peas (£1.00, 800g) are also included in this bundle.