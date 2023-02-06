Brits are being urged to prepare for freezing conditions as temperatures are expected to drop below -3C.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather health warning, asking the public to stay warm and check on vulnerable friends and neighbours.

In an advisory shared by UKHSA, the warning is in place for all of England until 6pm on Tuesday, February 7, seeing areas reach -3C in the south and Midlands.

People with health conditions and the elderly have been asked to be extra cautious and to consider turning the heating up to at least 18C.

A mild start in the north on Monday, but cold and frosty further south with some fog and freezing fog pic.twitter.com/q2hH0ivF0Q — Met Office (@metoffice) February 5, 2023

Brits urged to be cautious as weather drops to freezing conditions

Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA Dr Agostinho Sousa told The Mirror: "Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions, particularly at risk.

"It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can."

Deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, David Oliver shared that the cold snap is due to a rise in constant front of high pressure.

Oliver shared: "This will bring some cold nights with a widespread frost across the country. However, by day temperatures will recover to around mid-single figures, near normal for the time of year."

