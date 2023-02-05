The finale of BBC's acclaimed drama Happy Valley will air tonight, bringing the programme to a close after three series.

It returned in January after a seven-year gap between Series Two and Three and many fans are speculating how it will end.

The programme has followed Halifax Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood (played by Sarah Lancashire) as she dealt with some brutal crimes that have intertwined with a complicated past in her family.

The events since the start of Series One have also seen a deep hatred created between criminal Tommy Lee Royce (played by James Norton) and Catherine which is likely to come to a head in this final episode.

Created by Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley has earnt many awards, including a BAFTA for Best Drama for Series One back in 2013.

What time is Happy Valley's final episode on?





Happy Valley's final episode will air at 9pm on Sunday, February 5 on BBC One.

The finale will be slightly longer than the previous episodes of this series, at an hour and ten minutes rather than just an hour.