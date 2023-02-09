With the show on its 17th series, there are lots of winners to analyse which is why UK financial services provider CMC Markets have named the most successful.

CMC Markets did this by using the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest net worths of each of The Apprentice winners' businesses.

Who is the most successful Apprentice winner?





The research found that series 8's winner Ricky Martin is the most successful winner of the popular BBC show.

The candidate, who received a £250,000 investment in 2012, acquired this money for his recruitment company.

Hyper Recruitment Solutions now has net assets of £2.26 million.

Series 7 winner Tom Pellereau came in at second thanks to his beauty business Stylideas boasting net assets of £1.37 million.

Series 7 was also the first to offer the £250,000 investment as the grand prize with all previous winners being given a job with Lord Sugar instead.

In third was series 9 winner Dr Leah Totton whose chain of cosmetic clinics boasts net assets of £664,490.

Here is the full list of winners, the series they won, their business and net assets:

Ricky Martin, series 8, Hyper Recruitment Solutions, £2,260,000. Tom Pellereau, series 7, Styleideas, £1,370,000. Dr Leah Totton, series 9, Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics, £664,490. Alana Spencer, series 12, Ridiculously Ruch by Alana, £494,740. Mark Wright, series 10, Climb Online, £471,940. Carina Lepore, series 15, Dough Artisan Bakehouse, £260,300. Sarah Lynn, series 13, Sweets In The City, £220,080. Sian Gabbidon, series 14, Sian Marie Fashion, £130,280. James White, series 13, Right Time Recruitment, £92,210. Harpreet Kaur, series 16, Oh So Yum, £2,600

A spokesperson for CMC Markets commented on the research: “As a new series of The Apprentice gets underway, it is interesting to look back at past winners and their businesses to see how Lord Sugar’s investment made a difference.

Not only can the investment from Lord Sugar be transformative for many contestants’ business but the brand recognition from being featured on the show can also greatly increase the winner’s chances of successfully running their business, even many years after appearing on the series.”

The Apprentice continues Thursday from 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.