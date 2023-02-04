Knitting and Otter from The Masked Singer have been revealed as Claire Richards from the pop group Steps and actor Daisy May Cooper.

Of her time on the ITV show, the 45-year-old pop star said: “I thought you were just going to get me from day one. On the first show when you didn’t have a clue, I was so chuffed.”

Adding that she put “a lot of thought” into her northern English accent before saying she is a "massive massive fan" of the popular ITV show.

“I feel like a fan who won a competition. It’s just been amazing I’ve just loved it.”

Clair said she hoped her children would be "surprised" and "happy" but admitted her son might be a bit mortified.

Judge Davina McCall described her voice as "stunning" with Rita Ora adding: “Your voice is fantastic. And the tragedy thing was such a huge clue.”

However, everyone was stuck on what the four knitting needles represented with Clair Richards saying: “That’s because I came fourth in Big Brother.”

Daisy May cooper was also glowing about her time on the show as Otter, saying: “I’ve loved it, I mean I’m exhausted and absolutely relieved but I loved every single second of it and I did this for my daughter Pip who is a massive fan of the show and because I needed the cash.”

Mo Gilligan, who was the first panelist to guess the singer, said: “I got one! And it was an otter and I love otters. Do you know what it was with you Daisy, you could tell you were a comedic actress because you’re so physical, but you’re a really good singer.”

Host Joel Dommett praised This Country actor, saying: “You didn’t stop moving the entire time,” to which Cooper replied: “Tell me about it! Oh my god why did I put so much energy into the first…and then I had to keep it up. Why couldn’t I have been a sloth or something.”

The Masked Singer fans react as Knitting and Otter revealed as Claire Richards and Daisy May Lee

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the news, with one user saying of Otter's reveal: "I GOT ANOTHER ONE RIGHT YESSSS DAISY MAY COOPER IS OTTER AHH MY GODDDD" while another added: "Love Daisy May Cooper just brilliant"

Other users were just as excited by the news that Claire Richards was knitting, with one saying: "Knew it from the start @_ClaireRichards you can't fool your @OfficialSteps fans, your voice is absolutely stunning!!"

While another said: "Claire Richards is undoubtedly one of the best singers. Criminal that she’s been voted off. I was obsessed with her and Steps when I was little."

The Masked Singer continues every weekend on ITV1 and ITVX.