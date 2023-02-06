With pet owners worried about the cost of living crisis, most will be looking for ways to save themselves from any unforeseen bills.

New research conducted by DNA testing company Wisdom Panel and pet health tracker brand Whistle Health revealed that half of UK dog owners are concerned about the affordability of their pooches.

The data suggested that a further 62% ranked unexpected vet bills as their biggest fear.

However, popular TV vet Dr Scott Millar, from popular ITV shows like This Morning, has revealed some of the excessive pet habits that could indicate that there is something wrong.

Picking up on these habits and acting quickly can go a long way in saving you thousands on vet bills later down the line.

Dr Scott warns UK dog owners about excessive pet habits that could cost them thousands

Here are the excessive pet habits that could cost thousands if untreated:

Excessive licking could result in acral lick dermatitis resulting in £400 costs.

Excessive sleeping could be an early warning sign of a bleeding tumour, resulting in £3000 costs.

Excessive eating could suggest poor absorption of food and pancreatic insufficiency resulting in £2700 costs.

Excessive drinking can suggest kidney disease and if left untreated could result in £2500 costs to effectively diagnose and treat.

Excessive scratching can be the result of an allergy that, if left untreated, could result in bills of £1400 to definitively diagnose and treat.

This Monring's Dr Scott recommends a 'test and track' mindset to pet care

Dr Scott recommends a 'test and track' approach to dog care

ITV This Morning’s Vet Dr Scott Miller said: ​“Vet bills can be hugely expensive but there are many ways pet owners can keep these costs down - from the more obvious changes, such as food quantity and exercise, to keeping track of their health.

"Investing in testing and tracking technology, like pet DNA kits and wearable pet devices, dog owners can get on the front foot by identifying common breed-related health risks early on whilst tracking a dog’s behaviour for clues about ongoing issues."

"A simple wearable device will spot habits like excessive drinking - which could point to kidney disease and if left untreated could cost thousands to treat.

"Likewise, itching and scratching could indicate issues such as an allergy which if caught early would save the pet owner considerable money down the road.

"With frightening numbers of dogs being abandoned due to the rising cost of living, being proactive about pet care gets owners back in control and saves money.”

Dr Scott says being 'proactive about pet care gets owners back in control and saves money'.

Dr Scott's 10 money saving tips for dog owners

Testing: DNA testing your dog can help you be aware of any health issues they are vulnerable to, especially breed specific issues. This can help you choose the best pet insurance. Tracking: Wearable pet tech that tracks behaviours like licking, scratching and sleeping can help you monitor your dog's health just by looking at your phone. Informed grooming: Knowing your dog's grooming needs is important as some breeds can be groomed at home, saving you up to £40 a month but it is important to check with a qualified pet groomer. Food intake: 30% of dogs taken to the vet are overweight, so checking your dog's nutritional needs with a vet could avoid health problems. Regular exercise: As with humans, staying active can make your dog healthier. Make sure they got at least one hour a day. Spot checks: Do tail and nose checks after every walk to look for grass seeds, fleas or injuries. Simple first aid: Learn some simple first aid and vital statics so you can calmly monitor your dog. Oral care: Use chews, gels and brushing to keep your dog's teeth clean as gingivitis and tooth loss could cost an average of £750 in vet bills. Ear care: Using liquid cleaners to remove dirt or excess wax from their ears can save them from yeast or bacterial infections. Free vet advice on the go: Make the most of new tech to track your dog's health as well as virtual vet appointments.

Dr Scott Miller, Wisdom Panel and Whistle Health have come together to share much of this information.