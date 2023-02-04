As Celebrity Mastermind continues for 2023, many will want to know the famous faces taking part in the long-running quiz show.

The BBC show sees participants take to the black chair to answer questions on their respective specialist subjects.

These subjects can range from topics as niche as the 1980s pop group Duran Duran to more broad ones like penicillin.

With all this said, here are the contestants for Celebrity Mastermind on BBC One.

Who is the BBC Celebrity Mastermind host?





The celebrity Mastermind host is British journalist, newsreader and presenter Clive Myrie.

He started off as a trainee radio journalist before working his way up the BBC.

In 1996, he became the BBC's foreign correspondent and has reported from more than 80 countries over his long career.

In 2021, it was announced that Myrie would become the presenter for Mastermind and its spinoff show Celebrity Mastermind.

Who are the celebrity contestants taking part in Mastermind in 2023?





Here are the celebrity contestants as well as the date their episodes will be broadcast:

Week 10 – 4 March

TV Presenter: Yvette Fielding on Morecambe & Wise

Author and Wine Expert: Helen McGinn on The 'Hollywood' Novels of Jackie Collins

Comedian Matt Richardson: on Concorde

Meteorologist and Presenter: Sarah Keith-Lucas on The Film Labyrinth

Week 11 – 11 March

Presenter: Jayne Middlemiss on Duran Duran

Comic: Neil Delamere on The Vikings

2022 The Apprentice winner: Harpreet Kaur on The Wolf Of Wall Street

Entrepreneur and presenter: Amar Latif on Sam Cooke

Week 13 – 25 March

Actor: Ricky Groves on James Bond Themes

Comedian: Harriet Kemsley on Sloths

Made In Chelsea star: Verity Bowditch on Sir David Attenborough

Author & Playwright: Bonnie Greer on Hattie McDaniel

Week 14 – 1 April

Journalist & Broadcaster: John Pienaar on Clement Attlee

Musician: Rick Witter on The Smiths

Comedian: Suzi Ruffell on The Films of Sandra Bullock

Actress: Dakota Blue Richards on The Music of Lana Del Ray

Week 15 – 8 April

TV Doctor: Dr Hilary Jones on The Discovery of Penicillin

TV Presenter: Danni Menzies on The Rally Driver Rosemary Smith

Drag Performer: Kitty Scott-Claus on Girls Aloud

Actress: Niamh McGrady on Bluey

Week 16 – 15 April

Impressionist: Alistair McGowan on Claude Debussy

Social Media Star: Chris Dixon on British Birds of Prey

Comedian: Laura Lexx on The History of Alternative Comedy

BBC Sports Journalist: Holly Hamilton on Roald Dahl’s Matilda

Week 18 – 29 April

Former Olympic Swimmer: Mark Foster on Madness

Comedian: Dane Baptiste on Scarface

Film Critic: Ali Plumb on The Radio Series The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Actress and Comedian: Arabella Weir on Sophie Tucker

The Apprentice 2022 winner Harpreet Kaur to take part in Celebrity Mastermind

Harpreet Kaur, the winner of the 2022 series of The Apprentice will take part in the latest edition of Celebrity Mastermind.

Harpreet Kaur won the popular business show when Lord Sugar was won over by her dessert parlour idea.

Soon after winning the show, she launched her brand Oh So Yum! in stores like Selfridges in Birmingham and Manchester.

She is now back on our screens and will be answering questions about The Wolf of Wall Street.

Who is RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Kitty Scott Clause?





Louis Westwood, better known by his stage name as Kitty Scott-Clause is a drag performer from the UK.

He gained a lot of popularity after competing on RuPaul's Drag Race UK in the show's third series and is credited as London's best-known Drag Queen.

Who is Mark Foster on Celebrity Mastermind?





Mark Foster was an Olympic swimmer who represented Team GB, competing primarily in the butterfly and freestyle 50 metres events.

In terms of medals, he is one of the most successful British swimmers of all time and was the fastest swimmer in the county by the age of 15.

Who is Chris Dixon on Celebrity Mastermind?





Chris Dixon is an American internet entrepreneur and investor.

He is a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and previously worked at eBay.

Dixon was also number one on the Midas List in 2022 and is well-known as a cryptocurrency and Web3 proponent.

Celebrity Mastermind airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 5:35 pm on Saturdays.