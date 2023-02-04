Complaints to the Energy Ombudsman reached a record high in 2022 amid the cost of living crisis, new data claims.

Figures shared with the BBC show 105,340 complaints were received by the Ombudsman in 2022, a jump of more than 50% compared to two years before.

Incorrect billing, poor customer service and problems switching suppliers were the main issues prompting complaints.

Three-quarters of the cases heard were concluded in the customer’s favour, the broadcaster said.

The ombudsman is described on its website as being approved by UK regulator Ofgem to independently handle disputes between consumers and energy suppliers.

Around 75% of cases were decided in favour of the customer (Image: PA)

BBC News said: "During the last year, energy bills have soared for UK households as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

"The price hike is centred around the Ukraine war reducing supplies of Russian gas, as well as prices rising because of the demand for energy skyrocketing after Covid restrictions ended."

What help is in place to reduce burden of energy bills

Currently, there is an energy price guarantee in place to cap bills for UK households at £2,500, which is set to go up to £3,000 in April.

The Government also introduced a cost-of-living payment, with all households automatically getting a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills, spread over six months between October 2022 and March 2023.

However, data from Which? suggests households are still struggling to keep up with bills with some 2.3 million UK households missing an essential payment last month.

This was up from 1.9 million the previous month.