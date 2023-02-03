Maya Jama surprised the islanders with an epic return as she announced that two boys are going to be dumped from Love Island.

It's been non-stop drama around the firepit this week with bombshell arrivals, surprise dumping and turning heads.

Elsewhere in Friday's episode, Kai and Olivia got closer, things heated up with Tom and Samie and Shaq and Tanya opened up about yesterday's kissing challenge.

As night fell in the South African villa, the unsuspecting islanders were treated to a big surprise as host Maya Jama made an epic return.

With warning, Jama made an epic slow walk into the villa as she shouted over to the islander: “Hello lovelies! Surprise, did you miss me?”

Kai gasped: “Maya Jama!”

Leaving the Islanders stunned with what could be about to happen, Maya said: “Can you please all gather by the fire pit.”

As the Islanders sat before her, Maya said: “I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here… you have definitely been a busy bunch.”

Maya went on to tell the Islanders: “Well, I’ve got some very important news.”

Love Island fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts of Maya Jama's bombshell entrance.

One viewer posted: "more maya jama on my screen please."

A second user chimed in: "MAYA JAMA. WOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOWOW."

Paired with a fire emoji, a third wrote: "Maya Jama back on our screen."

Maya told the boys to stand as she informed them that new bombshells Jordan and Casey would be dumped from the villa.

The presenter then confirmed the four boys who have been saved by the public - in no particular order.

Will, Shaq, Tom and Ron were revealed as the four safe islanders which left Spencer, Aaron and Kai vulnerable.

Jama then teased that two boys would be dumped from the villa - with the decision bring made by the girls.

The final decision will be revealed on Sunday when a new episode airs.

Love Island continues with Unseen Bits on Saturday, February 4 on ITV 2 and ITV X.