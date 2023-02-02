Greggs is adding 11 exciting items menu as part of its expanding hot food offerings.

The new additions include three different Crispy Chicken Ciabatta Rolls, which come in BBQ, Hot & Spicy and Mayo varieties.

There are also three new wraps; the BBQ Chicken and Bacon Wrap, the Hot & Spicy Chicken wrap, and the Sweet Chilli Chicken wrap.

However, the new items aren’t available to everybody yet.

The 11 additions to the menu are part of a trial based in the north east, with bakeries in Durham, Sunderland and Newcastle offering the new items.

If the trial is a success, Greggs could launch the new offerings across the country, giving everyone the chance to give them a try.

A Greggs spokesman said: “We are always exploring new opportunities to expand our menu and hot to-go offering, providing even more choice and variety throughout the day and as we extend our later opening hours across shops."

New items on Greggs menu

These are all of the new additions to the Greggs menu:

Chicken Katsu Loaded Wedges - £4

BBQ Chicken Loaded Wedges - £4

Vegan Chilli Loaded Wedges - £4

BBQ Chicken and Bacon Wrap - £3.50

Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap - £3.50

Hot & Spicy Chicken Wrap - £3.50

BBQ Crispy Chicken Ciabatta Roll - £3.80

Mayo Crispy Chicken Ciabatta Roll - £3.80

Hot & Spicy Crispy Chicken Ciabatta Roll - £3.80

And this is where you can get your hands on them: