Two new bombshell contestants joined the Love Island Villa after Zara was dumped from the show after not being picked by Tom.

In today's explosive episode, Zara left the show after a surprise recoupling was announced on Tuesday evening.

However, this wasn't the last surprise as two new boys from London arrived at the villa, making the other boys uneasy, with some complaining that they would have no loyalty to the established male contestants.

Jordan and Casey joined the show and were quickly given the chance to date whoever they wanted in the villa when a text came through telling them to pick another contestant to take out.

For their first dates, Casey picked Lana while Jordan opted to take Tanyel.

Who are bombshell Love Island contestants Jordan and Casey?





Casey, a 26-year-old from London is a recruitment consultant and told Love Island viewers that he planned on bringing "blue eyes and cheeky smiles" to the villa.

Adding: "I feel like now is the time to settle down and find a girlfriend. I’ve always said I want to be married with kids by the time I’m 30. I’m 26, so we are getting there!"

Jordan is a 28-year-old senior HR advisor who said of joining the show: "I’m going to bring my London swagger, not many of the boys in the Villa are from London.

"I’m 6’5 so I’m tall and I’ve got a good physique. I’ve got a good dress sense - and apparently, I’m easy on the eye, too!" Adding that he is single by choice.

Winter Love Island couples after recoupling

Here are the Love Island couples following Zara's dumping and the arrival of Casey and Jordan:

Will and Jessie

Aaron and Lana

Spencer and Olivia

Shaq and Tanya

Kai and Samie

Ron and Tanyel

Tom and Ellie

Casey

Jordan

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.