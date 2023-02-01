An islander has left the Love Island villa after a shock dumping was announced on Tuesday's episode of the ITV dating show.

At the end of Tuesday's explosive episode, the reality show contestants were sent a text and told to gather around the fire pit for a major announcement.

The contestants were then told that the boys would be selecting who would stay on the show and who would be dumped from the South African villa.

Before the dumped star was named on Wednesday's episode of Love Island, insiders were saying that viewers would be "shocked" by who it was.

This dumping came after Tom caused unease on the show after news spread that he shared a secret kiss with Ellie just hours after leaving his relationship with Zara.

Who left Love Island in shock recoupling?





All of the islanders were told to gather around the fire pit ahead of the surprise announcement.

The boys had to decide which of the girls would remain in the villa amid tensions over Tom's secret kiss with Ellie.

This led Olivia to confront Tom after she was told about the situation by Zara and Tanya.

She told the semi-professional footballer: "I think you're playing a smart game, you're playing with my feelings."

In the end, Zara was left uncoupled and was forced to leave the show when she was not picked by Tom.

Winter Love Island couples after recoupling

Here are the Love Island couples following Zara's dumping:

Will and Jessie

Aaron and Lana

Spencer and Olivia

Shaq and Tanya

Kai and Samie

Ron and Tanyel

Tom and Ellie

Love Island continues at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.