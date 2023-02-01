ITV This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have shared their opinion on Love Island's star Molly-Mae Hague's unique baby name.

It comes after Molly-Mae and her partner Tommy Fury welcomed their first daughter on January 23.

A week after their baby girl was born, the pair revealed her they named her Bambi.

The unusual name saw the hosts of the ITV chat show discuss the choice after congratulating the pair on their new family.

Joined by guests Vanessa Feltz and Tom Swarbrick, Holly started the conversation by saying: "Shall we firstly say congratulations to Molly-Mae. They brought a healthy life into this world.”

As Phillip added: "Is it anyone’s business what you call your baby?” later adding: "If there was a child in school called ‘Salad Bowl’?”

Whilst Vanessa replied: "Then they would be known as Sally and nobody would care.”

To which host Phillip said: "It could be anything. You could call your child anything you like."

Tom ended the decision by saying: "People are going to judge, but people will judge about anything.”

It comes after the former Love Island star surprised fans with the news of her daughter's name.

Molly-Mae previously discussed her Bambi's name when she was hinting to fans, saying: "It's not made up, it's totally not made up, I can't explain it. It's just not a name that's ever been used before. It's very very different and rare and you're either going to love it or hate it.

"I've had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself. It's always been a dream baby girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I've always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.

"It's a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name. I've not seen any other girls with the name before, it's that different."

The former Love Island stars shared their daughter's name in an Instagram post, posting a picture of their baby girl in her cot with a neon sign saying Bambi above the cot.