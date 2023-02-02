The trailer for the final ever episode of Happy Valley has arrived, and fans believe they have spotted a major clue ahead of the show’s finale.

The smash BBC hit is come to an end on Sunday, with the final episode of series 3 airing on BBC One at 9pm.

A short teaser trailer has been released to get fans excited for the last episode, not that many needed extra reasons to look forward to it.

The short, 22-second clip shows Catherine Cawood (sarah Lancashire) warning that murderer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) is “going to be angry, and he’s going to be even more desperate and dangerous”.

TRAILER FOR FINAL HAPPY VALLEY pic.twitter.com/39mFxpKwjE — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 31, 2023

Ryan Cawood, Catherine’s grandson and Tommy’s son, is seen being question by police about the last time he had contact with Tommy, while we also see hints of a final showdown between Catherine and Tommy.

One of the show’s stars, James Norton, who plays Tommy Lee Royce, has hailed Happy Valley as a “revolutionary” programme for pioneering layered, female-led stories on screen.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Culture magazine, Norton reflected on the impact of the show, which is written by Sally Wainwright and follows Sergeant Catherine Cawood – played by Sarah Lancashire – on the trail of the murderer and sex offender.

“Making a show with a character who is both a grandmother and a hardcore Robocop hero does not feel unique now,” Norton said.

“But the first two series turned people’s heads because the premise seemed so absurd. Women were not only under-represented but badly represented.

“Violence towards women was written by men and titillating in tone. Then Sally did this deft thing where a lot of the sexual violence was implied. That was Sally denying the audience any titillation.

“That was revolutionary.”

Happy Valley concludes at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday.