At a time when it seems like everything is becoming more expensive, you might be looking for a way to help boost your finances.

A variety of cashback apps and websites are popular at the moment with shoppers doing all they can to reduce their bills on clothing, phone bills, food and more.

We’ve rounded up some of the cashback apps and websites available to use in the UK.

5 cashback apps and websites you can use when shopping

Airtime Rewards

Airtime Rewards is a free app which helps you earn cashback which you can save up and use to reduce your mobile phone bill.

Users can earn money when they shop and the app doesn’t require you to follow links to buy online.

All you need to do is sign up, link any of your UK Visa or Mastercard payment cards if they’re not pre-paid cards and shop as you normally would. It takes 24 hours after you’ve linked your card for it to become active.

Airtime Rewards has partnered with a number of retailers including Argos, Boots, New Look and more and when you buy items from the shops (some allow online purchases too), it recognises the amount that you have spent at its retailers.

Spending money at any of its retailers will help you earn cashback and when you’ve earned a minimum of £10, you’ll be able to redeem the amount and get it taken off your next phone bill payment.

Users can get money off their phone bill when they hit £10, £20, £30 and so on.

It can take up to 14 days for a transaction to show on your account.

Airtime Rewards gives users another way to earn which is by opting in to the monthly challenges. At the start of each new month, a challenge will appear in the wallet section of the app.

This means users can earn extra money by completing the challenge by the end of the month. Each challenge explains what the user must do to complete it. For example, a monthly challenge might be for users to make two purchases of £5 or more at any of its retailers using the card that is linked to their account to get a £1 bonus added to your total.

If completed, the award will be added to the user’s current balance.

To find out more about Airtime Rewards, you can visit the website.

TopCashback

TopCashback is an app and website that allows shoppers to earn money back after purchases through its links.

It’s free to join if you opt for the classic version but opting for a Plus account will mean £5 of your annual cashback earnings will be taken from your account and you’ll get more benefits.

Shoppers will need to make purchases at a retailer partner through the TopCashback site. Retailers include Amazon, Deliveroo, Sky and more.

When purchases are made, the retailer will give TopCashback a commission for sending shoppers over to their website.

TopCashback then shares the commission with the user when they earn money – this is what the site calls cashback and it’s paid by the retailer.

The cashback is then made ‘payable’ to you by TopCashback and you can then withdraw and spend it as you wish.

Cashback should be visible on your account’s Earnings page within seven days but it usually isn’t available to withdraw straight away.

To find out more about TopCashback, you can visit the website.

Quidco

Quidco is similar to TopCashback in that you earn it by visiting the retailer’s site via your Quidco account and making your purchase.

Retailers include Sainsbury’s, boohoo, Just Eat, eBay and more.

While you do that a ‘cookie’ will be saved to your browser which shows the retailer you’ve visited their site via Quidco and it tells Quidco which retailer you made the purchase with.

Quidco will get a referral fee from the retailer when you’ve made the purchase and the cashback you earn will come from that and be added to your account.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

When the cashback amount is confirmed in your account, you’ll be able to withdraw it using either a BACS transfer, PayPal credit or an e-gift card.

It’s important to note that your browser will need to be able to accept the ‘cookie’ for you to earn the cashback. Also, to earn cashback, you’ll need to have no active ad blockers on your computer.

To find out more about Quidco, you can visit the website.

Cheddar

Cheddar allows shoppers to link their cards to their account and earn cashback on purchases made at its retailer partners.

Users can look out for offers that change according to their shopping habits and up to 20% cashback is applied to eligible purchases automatically.

To join, all you need to do is sign up for an account, link your UK bank card/s and shop as usual.

Shopping at the retailers included on Cheddar will earn you cashback and you’ll be able to withdraw the cashback amount to your bank account.

Retailers include Sports Direct, Trainline, Wilko and more.

To find out more about Cheddar, you can visit the website.

Shopmium

Shopmium is for those of us who are looking for ways to spend less on the weekly food shop.

This free cashback app and website that shows you a range of offers and when you buy eligible products either instore or online, you can earn cashback.

You’ll need to take a picture of your receipt and scan the barcodes of products to earn the cashback.

When you receive your cashback, it will go into either your bank account or PayPal account within an average of three business days.

Offers include items from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and more.

To find out more about Shopmium, you can visit the website.

