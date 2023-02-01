If you own Premium Bonds or are just curious to see who won the top £1 million pound prize, look no further.

As National Savings and Investment (NS&I) have announced the 2023 February winners.

Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from Sefton with the bond number of 109ZT548786.

The owners winning bond was valued at £5,000 and they brought it back in May 2006, with an overall holding of £30,000.

The second winner to claim £1 million is from Sheffield with bond number 109ZT548786.

The winner has an overall holding of £3,000 purchased in February 2008 but won on a bond worth £2,000.

Effective today, we’ve increased interest rates for over 870,000 savers of all ages 📢



We've also increased the Premium Bonds prize fund rate from the February prize draw 🎉



Find out more 👇https://t.co/yj5XS9xrCt — nsandi (@nsandi) January 24, 2023

Amount of Premium Bond prizes in February

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but there are still plenty of other prizes available.

With 59 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 117 claiming £50,000.

£1million - 2

£100,000 - 59

£50,000 - 117

£25,000 - 236

£10,000 - 590

£5,000 - 1,177

£1,000 - 12,573

£500 - 37,719

£100 - 1,280,509

£50 - 1,280,509

£25 - 2,376,161

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.