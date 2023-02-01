Britain’s train services will yet again be hit by strike action this week. The action will take place over two days, seeing members of both Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walk out.
Strikes will take place on Wednesday, February 1 and on Friday, February 3.
Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days.
UK rail strikes and what operators are affected
Avanti West Coast
No trains will operate.
c2c
Services will be unaffected.
Caledonian Sleeper
Services will be unaffected.
Chiltern Railways
No trains will operate.
CrossCountry
No trains will operate.
East Midlands Railway
No trains will operate.
Elizabeth line
Services will be unaffected.
Gatwick Express
No trains will operate.
Grand Central
Services will be unaffected.
Great Northern
No trains will operate.
Great Western Railway
An extremely limited service will operate, and only between 7.30am and 7.30pm.
The only routes served by trains will be: Between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads; between Bristol Temple Meads and Cardiff; between Reading and Basingstoke, Oxford and Redhill; between Swindon and Westbury; between Exeter St Davids and Exmouth and Paignton; between Plymouth and Gunnislake; and between Penzance and St Ives.
Greater Anglia
A very limited service will operate with one train per hour in each direction between London Liverpool Street and each of Norwich, Colchester, Cambridge and Southend Victoria.
Services will start from 8am and finish earlier than usual.
No other routes will be served by trains.
Heathrow Express
No trains will operate.
Hull Trains
Services will be unaffected.
London North Eastern Railway
An extremely limited timetable will operate.
It will run just five trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh, with a handful of other services.
London Northwestern Railway
No trains will operate.
London Overground
Services will be unaffected.
Lumo
Services will be unaffected.
Merseyrail
Services will be unaffected.
Northern
No trains will operate.
ScotRail
Services will be unaffected.
South Western Railway
The operator intends to run a full service on the mainland but there will be no trains on the Isle of Wight.
Southeastern
No trains will operate.
Southern
No trains will operate.
Stansted Express
One train per hour will run in each direction between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.
Thameslink
No trains will operate.
TransPennine Express
No trains will operate.
Transport for Wales
Services will be unaffected.
West Midlands Railway
No trains will operate.
