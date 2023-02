Strikes will take place on Wednesday, February 1 and on Friday, February 3.

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for strike days.

UK rail strikes and what operators are affected

Avanti West Coast

No trains will operate.

c2c

Services will be unaffected.

Caledonian Sleeper

Services will be unaffected.

Avanti West Coast is among the operators running no services on strike days (Image: Luciana Guerra/PA)

Chiltern Railways

No trains will operate.

CrossCountry

No trains will operate.

East Midlands Railway

No trains will operate.

Elizabeth line

Services will be unaffected.

Gatwick Express

No trains will operate.

Grand Central

Services will be unaffected.

Great Northern

No trains will operate.

Great Western Railway

An extremely limited service will operate, and only between 7.30am and 7.30pm.

The only routes served by trains will be: Between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads; between Bristol Temple Meads and Cardiff; between Reading and Basingstoke, Oxford and Redhill; between Swindon and Westbury; between Exeter St Davids and Exmouth and Paignton; between Plymouth and Gunnislake; and between Penzance and St Ives.

Planned industrial action by the ASLEF & RMT Unions, which is affecting drivers only, on 1 & 3 Feb means there will be no CrossCountry services in operation on these dates.



Please seek alternative modes of transport.



Visit our Disruption page for info https://t.co/Pkb9MtHcXS pic.twitter.com/Ttog9NDXEC — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) January 25, 2023

Greater Anglia

A very limited service will operate with one train per hour in each direction between London Liverpool Street and each of Norwich, Colchester, Cambridge and Southend Victoria.

Services will start from 8am and finish earlier than usual.

No other routes will be served by trains.

Heathrow Express

No trains will operate.

Hull Trains

Services will be unaffected.

London North Eastern Railway

An extremely limited timetable will operate.

It will run just five trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh, with a handful of other services.

London Northwestern Railway

No trains will operate.

London Overground

Services will be unaffected.

Lumo

Services will be unaffected.

Merseyrail

Services will be unaffected.

Northern

No trains will operate.

How the February strikes will affect rail operators across the UK (Image: PA)

ScotRail

Services will be unaffected.

South Western Railway

The operator intends to run a full service on the mainland but there will be no trains on the Isle of Wight.

Southeastern

No trains will operate.

Southern

No trains will operate.

Stansted Express

One train per hour will run in each direction between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

Thameslink

No trains will operate.

TransPennine Express

No trains will operate.

Transport for Wales

Services will be unaffected.

West Midlands Railway

No trains will operate.