The two shows, which normally air at 7.30 pm and 8 pm respectively, are in conflict with the FA Cup match.

To avoid TV scheduling issues, the popular soap and the high school drama will be moved to another date and not air on Wednesday, February 8.

When will EastEnders and Waterloo Road air amid TV schedule change?





BBC - Waterloo Road and EastEnders are to be cancelled next week amid schedule change (Image: BBC)

EastEnders will now air at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, February 7 with Waterloo Road set to be shown at 8 pm that same day instead of February 8.

This comes as other shows like Coronation Street have been impacted by the FA Cup in past.

What is set to happen on Tuesday's EastEnders episode?





Whitney is hiding something and Zack breaks down to Sharon while Lola makes a shocking discovery about her past.

Tensions rise between Nish and Phil as a new business deal comes closer while Reiss convinces Sonia it's time for Jed to move out.

What is happening on Tuesday's episode of Waterloo Road?





A list ranking female students causes chaos throughout the school with Samia taking matters into her own hands to find the source.

However, when she finds out Kelly Jo is keeping things from her, distance grows between them.

Danny gets a call from his mum while Preston seeks emotional support at Kai's party.

Waterloo Road returns for season 11

On November 25, it was confirmed that the popular drama would be returning for season 11 in 2023, containing seven episodes

The first episode aired on January 3 after the success of the show's return in 2021.

EastEnders and Waterloo Road will air at 7:30 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday, February 7 on BBC One.