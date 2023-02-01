It revealed that many people have looked to some of the biggest stars today for inspiration when it comes to naming their four-legged friends.

Dr Karlien Heyrman, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “When it comes to naming pets, there are no set rules.

"Names that are short, sweet and easily recognisable will help with getting your puppy or kitten to be responsive when called. And I’d always try to avoid names that sound similar to other members of your household or like commands.”

What are some of the most popular celebrity puppy and kitten names in the UK?





The research found that dozens of unusual names were shared by hundreds and even thousands of dogs and cats.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's first name is shared by more than 1,200 pets across the country with brothers Harry and William seeing their names rise in popularity.

It also found that with the runaway success of the most recent Elvis Presley biopic, more than 1,297 newly adopted pets were named after the 'King of Rock N' Roll'.

A further 200 puppies and kittens were named after Wednesday, the iconic Addams Family member with her own spin-off Netflix show.

Stranger Things character Eleven also inspired some pet names with 96 animals named after the recognisable character.

With the conclusion of the most recent FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, some football fans have named their pets after famous footballers Messi and Ronaldo with 75 and 43 pets named after the players.

While most of these pet names tend to go for the celebrity's first name, a number of pets were named Taylor Swift and Harry Styles in full.

This research was gathered using the puppy and kitten names registered by the 7.6 million members of the Pets At Home VIP puppy and kitten club in 2022.

The brand also revealed the most popular puppy and kitten names overall for 2022.

Most popular puppy names of 2022 according to Pets At Home

Here are the top puppy names of 2022:

LUNA - meaning ‘moon’ in Latin BELLA - meaning ‘beautiful’ in Italian TEDDY - meaning ‘wealthy protector’, ‘brave people’, or ‘God's gift’ MILO - of German origin meaning ‘soldier’ or ‘merciful’ LOLA - a short form of the Spanish name Dolores, meaning ‘sorrows’ COCO - a shorter version of the name, Soccoro DAISY - a flower symbolising ‘innocence’ and ‘purity’ POPPY - of Latin origin meaning ‘red flower’ BUDDY - a ‘friend’ WILLOW - meaning ‘willow tree’ and ‘freedom’

Most popular kitten names of 2022 according to Pets At Home

Here are the top kitten names of 2022:

LUNA - meaning ‘moon’ in Latin MILO - of German origin meaning ‘soldier’ or ‘merciful’ NALA – of African origin, meaning ‘successful’ SIMBA – of Swahili origin, meaning ‘lion’ BELLA - meaning ‘beautiful’ in Italian LOKI – primarily a male name of Scandinavian origin that means Trickster God COCO - a shorter version of the name, Soccoro WILLOW - meaning ‘willow tree’ and ‘freedom’ OREO – after the popular American chocolate biscuit LEO – the Latin word for ‘lion’

