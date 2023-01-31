A major wind storm is set to batter the UK this week as an Icelandic low pressures system sets its eyes on Britain.

The storm will see wind from the north angle towards the UK, seeing temperatures drop and wind speeds of up to 86mph.

There are expectations that the storm will hit much of the UK in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, February 1.

But not all of the UK will face the harsh conditions, as the high-pressure system in the south will mean that parts of the country will remain settled.

🌬️ A deep area of low pressure will bring stormy conditions to Iceland later today, before it moves towards northern Scotland tomorrow



⚠️ Whilst there's some uncertainty regarding its track and wind strengths, severe gales remain possible overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/oUDtpXD2np — Met Office (@metoffice) January 30, 2023

However, areas across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England will feel the brisk Icelandic wind in full.

UK to be battered by wind storm this week

Wales will see winds reach upwards of 50mph whilst those in the northern areas of Scotland can expect conditions of up to 86mph.

The worst of the conditions will be felt in the early hours of Wednesday, but throughout the day, wind gusts will move further south.

The southwest of England can expect high winds of around 50mph.

The high winds could see temperatures slightly rise in the coming weeks, however, coastal areas should be prepared for continued high winds and low temperatures.