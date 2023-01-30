Denisha Kaur Bharj, a recent contestant on BBC's The Apprentice, announced that she is pregnant following her departure from the show.

Denisha was fired from last week's episode of The Apprentice 2023 after her team's failure to secure the most items at Brighton and Hove.

Following this, she took to social media to express how thankful she was to have appeared on the show as well as to announce the big news.

In the post to Instagram, she said: "It’s been an amazing journey with @apprenticeuk and meeting @lord_sugar, as much as my time has finished on the show everything happens for a reason.

"I have been growing and building my businesses and my baby bump has been with me for the journey. Baby Bump has heard the calls and meetings I have had, the decisions I have made for the businesses and as much as I have been told to slow down I didn’t because I know how much more motivated I have been to succeed.

"Timing is everything and hard work needs to be consistent. As much as you saw me on the show you didn’t see all my skills but they are building my brand and businesses.

"Both have launched on socials finally! I went on @apprenticeuk to learn and be mentored by the best, but this is just the start.

"I’m all about using my skills and knowledge from my career AND building a business around my personality & love for beauty "

Denisha fired by Lord Sugar after week four of BBC The Apprentice

After Team Apex lost last week's challenge, Denisha found herself in the bottom three after Lord Sugar made her the Project Manager.

Unfortunately for Denisha, she was fired by the business magnate with him saying: "You're no good at logistics, it was like organised chaos."

Ahead of joining the show, Denisha said that she was not scared of being out of her comfort zone and has always been a “strong, motivated, hard-working woman”.

Adding: “I’m a woman who wants to create an empire and have it all, to be able to provide for my family and to be an inspiration to young women.”

The Apprentice airs every Thursday from 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.