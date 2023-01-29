Nadhim Zahawi has given his first public response after being sacked as the Tory Party chairman following a 'serious breach of ministerial code'.

The former chancellor wrote a letter to Prime Minster Rishi Sunak sharing that he was concerned “about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks”, in reference to the media.

Adding "In a week when a Member of Parliament was physically assaulted, I failed to see how one headline on this issue 'The Noose Tightens' reflects legitimate scrutiny of public officials.

"I am sorry to my family for the toll this has taken on them."

READ MORE: Nadhim Zahawi sacked as Tory chairman amid tax affairs row

Mr Zahawi faced major criticism after he became the centre of a row on a tax bill over the sale of shares in YouGov – the polling firm he founded – worth an estimated £27 million and which were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to his family.

However, the MP for Stratford on Avon had that HMRC concluded there had been a “careless and not deliberate” error in the way the founders’ shares, which he had allocated to his father, had been treated.

He also insisted he was “confident” he had “acted properly throughout”.

Although Mr Zahawi was sacked, he told the PM that "You can be assured of my support from the backbenches in the coming years. Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them.”